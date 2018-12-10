Veteran guard Nick Young agreed to a deal with the Nuggets, the team announced Monday. Terms of the contract have not yet been reported.

Young, 33, is entering his 12th season in the NBA. He has played for five different teams over the course of his career (Wizards, Clippers, 76ers, Lakers, Warriors). Last season, as a member of Golden State, he appeared in 80 games (eight starts) and averaged 7.3 points per game.

The NBA granted Denver an injury hardship relief exception to allow Young to sign.

Injury hardships are deemed to exist when a team has four players who are sick or injured and have missed at least three regular season games, and will continue to be unable to play, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

In order to acquire Young, the Nuggets released guard Brandon Goodwin, who had signed in late November via the injury hardship provision. The Nuggets are without gaurds Will Barton and Gary Harris due to injury.

Denver is currently third in the Western Conference at 17–9. They are scheduled to next face the Grizzlies on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.