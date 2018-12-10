Nick Young Signs With Nuggets Amid Team Injury Woes

Young, an 11-year veteran, will join Denver via the injury hardship provision.

By Kaelen Jones
December 10, 2018

Veteran guard Nick Young agreed to a deal with the Nuggets, the team announced Monday. Terms of the contract have not yet been reported.

Young, 33, is entering his 12th season in the NBA. He has played for five different teams over the course of his career (Wizards, Clippers, 76ers, Lakers, Warriors). Last season, as a member of Golden State, he appeared in 80 games (eight starts) and averaged 7.3 points per game. 

The NBA granted Denver an injury hardship relief exception to allow Young to sign.

Injury hardships are deemed to exist when a team has four players who are sick or injured and have missed at least three regular season games, and will continue to be unable to play, according to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

In order to acquire Young, the Nuggets released guard Brandon Goodwin, who had signed in late November via the injury hardship provision. The Nuggets are without gaurds Will Barton and Gary Harris due to injury.

Denver is currently third in the Western Conference at 17–9. They are scheduled to next face the Grizzlies on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)