The Knicks signed rookie guard Allonzo Trier to a two-year deal on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The contract is worth $7 million per ESPN's Ian Begley.

Trier was nearing the end of his two-way G League contract with New York, which was set to expire 45 days into the season. Ron Baker will be waived in a corresponding move.

The Arizona product has made an instant impact off the bench after going undrafted in June. Trier is averaging 11.3 points in 23.3 minutes per game and has made 39.1% of threes. He has been a dynamic scorer in the second unit and now earned a long-term commitment from the Knicks.

New York currently sits 12th in the East at 8–21. The Knicks have lost their last five contests.