Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky spent his Thursday afternoon carrying a baby down 49 flights of stairs when the fire alarm went off in the Charlotte highrise where he lives.

The 25-year-old seven-footer told reporters after Friday morning's shoot-around that he usually ignores the warning, but this time residents were told to evacuate in response to a bomb threat.

“I had to walk down 49 stories because they shut off the elevators. Instead of grabbing my keys and my wallet, I grabbed a box of Cheez-Its for the long journey down,” Kaminsky said, per the Charlotte Observer. “About three stories down, there was a lady with a baby and a dog and a couple of other things she had to carry, so I just helped her carry the baby.”

Kaminsky said that he knew the mother who needed help. He added he wasn't a hero and "just a good samaritan." He said that the residents waited for a while at street level before the building was cleared–and the elevators were reactivated.

“I’m not walking back up 49 floors,” Kaminsky said. “That’s just not a thing that’s going to happen.”

Kaminsky is averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.7 minutes per game through 16 appearances.

The Hornets (14–13) take on the Knicks next on Friday, Dec. 14. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.