Report: Thunder Pick Up 2019-20 Option for Head Coach Billy Donovan

The Thunder are 168–106 in four seasons under Donavan. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 17, 2018

The Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up the 2019-20 option on head coach Billy Donovan's contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The option is for  the fifth year on his original deal, which was signed in 2015.

Donovan has coached Oklahoma City since 2015-16 and has reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. The Thunder are 168–106 under Donovan. They are 14–15 in the postseason since Donovan took over and made the Western Conference Finals in his first season. 

The former Florida head coach has led Oklahoma City to an 18–10 record in 2018 and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Tip-off from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)