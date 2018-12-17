The Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up the 2019-20 option on head coach Billy Donovan's contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The option is for the fifth year on his original deal, which was signed in 2015.

Donovan has coached Oklahoma City since 2015-16 and has reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. The Thunder are 168–106 under Donovan. They are 14–15 in the postseason since Donovan took over and made the Western Conference Finals in his first season.

The former Florida head coach has led Oklahoma City to an 18–10 record in 2018 and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Tip-off from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City is slated for 8 p.m. ET.