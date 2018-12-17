The Indiana Pacers are set to hire former WNBA executive Kelly Krauskopf as the first female assistant general manager in NBA history, the team announced Monday.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Krauskopf's hiring.

"As the architect of one of the WNBA's most successful franchises, Kelly is a true pioneer in our sport," Pacers owner Herb Simon said in a statement. "I've worked with Kelly over the past two decades, so I know her tremendous basketball mind, strong work ethic and proven leadership skills will continue to be of great benefit to our organization."

Krauskopf was the president and chief operating officer of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, starting from their inception in 2000 through the 2017 season, when she left that franchise to take over the Pacers' esports team in the NBA2K League.

During her tenure with the Fever, the team made 13 playoff appearances, won three conference titles and the WNBA championship in 2012.