Kings Coach Dave Joerger Praises Luka Doncic After Passing on Him in the Draft

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger says Mavs rookie Luka Doncic has no ceiling.

By Scooby Axson
December 17, 2018

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger has a young group of players that are making waves in the Western Conference, currently sitting at sixth in the standings, and trying to break a 12-year playoff drought.

There is another player that Joerger has high praise for that's not on his team: Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Luka Doncic.

Dallas selected Doncic with the third overall pick in June's draft, with the Kings selecting Marvin Bagley III with the second pick, passing on Doncic.

"He's got a lot of different skills and I think he's going to become a heck of a shooter," Joerger said before the Kings beat the Mavericks on Sunday. "And when that happens, it's going to make him quicker. He's got good ballhandling and he knows how to play. Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don't see it, unfortunately for us. But he's great for them and he's great for our league."

Doncic scored 28 points against Sacramento. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Bagley did not play in Sunday's game as he is out with a left knee injury.

“He is a great player who is playing extremely well for being a 19-year-old rookie,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said about Doncic to the Sacramento Bee. “He’s got room to grow, but he is a great player.”

