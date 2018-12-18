Report: Austin Rivers Expected to Sign With Grizzlies When Buyout With Suns Is Complete

Austin Rivers was traded by the Wizards to the Suns, but is expected to finalize a buyout from Phoenix.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 18, 2018

Once his buyout with the Suns is finalized, Austin Rivers is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rivers was traded by the Wizards to Phoenix along with Kelly Oubre Jr. in the deal that brought Trevor Ariza back to Washington.

On Monday, it was reported the Suns and Rivers are planning to part ways so the seventh-year guard could join a team competing for the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are 16–14 entering Tuesday and hold the eighth seed in the West.

In 29 games with the Wizards this season, Rivers averaged 7.2 points on 39.3% shooting while playing 23.6 minutes per contest.

