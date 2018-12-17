Report: Guard Austin Rivers, Suns Part Ways Two Days After Trade

According to the report, both sides agreed that the 26-year-old Austin Rivers would fit an older team pursuing playoffs.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2018

The Suns have agreed to part ways with guard Austin Rivers two days after acquiring him in a trade, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

According to Wojnarowski, both sides agreed that the 26-year-old Rivers would fit an older team pursuing the playoffs. Rivers is earning $12.6 million in the final year of his deal and he'll become a free agent after clearing waivers. 

The Wizards and the Suns agreed to a deal on Saturday that sent Trevor Ariza to Washington in exchange for Rivers and Kelly Oubre. This deal came after a previous possible three-way trade fell apart. In that reported deal, Ariza would have gone to the Wizards, Oubre to the Grizzlies and Rivers to the Suns. Wayne Selden and either MarShon or Dillon Brooks would have also gone to Phoenix, but the deal unraveled when the Suns and Grizzlies couldn't agree which of Memphis's "Brooks" would be going to Phoenix.

Rivers is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. The Suns are 7–24 this season while the Wizards are 12–18.

The Clippers traded Rivers to the Wizards in June for center Marcin Gortat. He was in Los Angeles since the 2014–2015 season.

