The NBA has suspended Oklahoma City Thunder guards Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton one game without pay, the league announced on Wednesday.

Both Schroder and Felton left the bench and participated in an altercation that broke out between the Thunder and Bulls during the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 121–96 win on Monday.

Tempers first flared with the Bulls down 21 and after Russell Westbrook and Kris Dunn made contact, leading Dunn to shove Westrbook in the chest. Jerami Grant came to Westbrook's defense, leading to a scuffle between Grant and the Bulls' Ropin Lopez that spilled over into the stands.

Kris Dunn pushed Russ, Jerami Grant intervened and Robin Lopez was *heated* 😳 pic.twitter.com/NhJlQmHDVT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2018

Lopez was also fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation. Grant and Dunn were fined $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, for their roles in the incident.

Felton and Schroder will serve their suspensions during the Thunder's game in Sacramento on Wednesday night.