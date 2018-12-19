Thunder Guards Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton Suspended One Game for Fight vs. Bulls

Schroder and Felton left the bench and participated in an altercation that broke out against the Bulls on Monday night.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 19, 2018

The NBA has suspended Oklahoma City Thunder guards Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton one game without pay, the league announced on Wednesday.

Both Schroder and Felton left the bench and participated in an altercation that broke out between the Thunder and Bulls during the third quarter of Oklahoma City's 121–96 win on Monday.

Tempers first flared with the Bulls down 21 and after Russell Westbrook and Kris Dunn made contact, leading Dunn to shove Westrbook in the chest. Jerami Grant came to Westbrook's defense, leading to a scuffle between Grant and the Bulls' Ropin Lopez that spilled over into the stands.

Lopez was also fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation. Grant and Dunn were fined $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, for their roles in the incident.

Felton and Schroder will serve their suspensions during the Thunder's game in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)