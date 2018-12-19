Following the Lakers' 115–110 loss to the Nets Tuesday night, LeBron James took time to make one fan smile.

A fan in a Lakers jersey made her way onto the court after the game, sneaking past security, to approach James for a selfie. While the Lakers star could have ignored her or asked security to remove her, James obliged the fan's request. He took the woman's phone and bent down to snap with a selfie with her, flashing his 100-watt smile.

Tuesday night marks the sixth consecutive victory for the Nets (14–18), while the Lakers (18–13) have lost three of their last six games. Los Angeles next plays the Pelicans on Friday, and the Nets will travel to Chicago Wednesday.