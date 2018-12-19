Richard Jefferson Says Kobe Bryant Once Convinced Refs to Give Him a Shooting Foul

Jefferson's tale was about a time Bryant convinced the refs to give him some free throws.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

Richard Jefferson appeared on the Nets' broadcast during Tuesday's game against the Lakers and took the chance to share an never-before-heard Kobe Bryant story.

Jefferson claims that Bryant was once able to convince the refs to give him some free throws.

"I’ll tell you a Kobe story," Jefferson said. "They were trying to figure out whether or not he was shooting or not and Kobe straight told the official, ‘I haven’t passed the ball all night.’ They just ended up giving him the free throws. They accepted that. Kobe was like ‘I haven’t passed it all night.’ And they kind of looked around and were like, ‘Yeah, let’s give him the free throws.’ It was great logic."

Jefferson spent 17 years in the NBA and before retiring in October. He won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 and Olympic bronze medal in 2004 at the Athens Games. Jefferson played with the Nets, Bucks, Spurs, Warriors, Jazz, Mavericks and Nuggets in addition to the Cavaliers. 

Bryant retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)