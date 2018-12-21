Report: NBA General Managers Express 'Outrage' After Perceived Anthony Davis Tampering

LeBron James said on Tuesday playing alongside Davis would be "incredible."

By Michael Shapiro
December 21, 2018

As the Anthony Davis trade rumors heat up before February's trade deadline, NBA front offices are upset at perceived tampering from LeBron James and the Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

"Several small-market general managers are privately expressing outrage over what they believe is the NBA's unwillingness to enforce the league's tampering rules," Wojnarowski wrote on Friday.

The slate of outrage comes after James' comments on Tuesday that playing with Davis would be "incredible." 

"It's New Orleans' problem today, and a problem with a different player tomorrow for the rest of us," an Eastern Conference GM told Wojnarowski. "It's open season on small markets and our players."

Los Angeles has been fined for tampering before. The NBA fined Los Angeles $500,000 in August 2017 for communication between general manager Rob Pelinka and Paul George’s agent. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 in February for his comments about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

James and the Lakers will face Davis' Pelicans on Friday night. Tip-off from Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

