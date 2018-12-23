Victor Oladipo made sure this holiday season was extra special for one fan at the Pacers' game against the Wizards Sunday night.

During a break in Sunday's game, the Pacers recognized Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with the Julian Center in Indianapolis, an organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The presentation included a video dedicated to Hills from Oladipo, who appeared on the screen with a special surprise: the brand-new Kia that Oladipo was awarded when he won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award last year.

When @VicOladipo won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, he was given a brand-new Kia.



Tonight, he surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with @juliancenter, with the keys to that car. 🎁🚗🔑 pic.twitter.com/uliTCUc8uy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 23, 2018

Oladipo has been pivotal to Indiana's 21–12 start to the season. The fifth-year guard is averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game so far in 2018.

The Pacers sit at fourth place in the East, three games behind the conference-leading Raptors.