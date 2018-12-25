Perhaps the premiere matchup of the Christmas Day games in the NBA will have the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

Despite several injures and reported locker room turmoil early in the season, the Warriors still are within the top three in the West, ranking third in the NBA in scoring at 115.5 points per game, while leading the league in assists.

Golden State is paced by Kevin Durant, who is second in scoring and Stephen Curry. Curry is hitting 48% of his three-point attempts and is averaging 29 points in 21 games this season.

The Lakers are also in the thick of the Western Conference race. LeBron James in his first season in Los Angeles has been his dominant self, averaging 27.8 points, 8 rebounds and 7.2 assists a game.

The Lakers are 21–22 all–time in Christmas Day games, and lost last year's holiday game to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN