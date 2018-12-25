How to Watch Sixers vs. Celtics on Christmas Day: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Sixers vs. Celtics on Christmas Day.

By Emily Caron
December 25, 2018

The Celtics and the Sixers will meet at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Christmas Day.

Dec. 25 marks the first meeting between these teams since the 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler in this year's biggest blockbuster. The Celtics and Sixers have played each other more times than any other teams in the playoffs.

The two will renew that rivalry in Christmas Day's game game that could have huge implications on playoff seeding in the East and beyond.

How to watch: 

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

More NBA

