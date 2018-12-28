Report: NBA Sends 'Anti-Tampering' Memo to Teams After LeBron James' Comments on Anthony Davis

The memo was sent after LeBron James' perceived tampering by commenting on possibly playing with Anthony Davis.

By Jenna West
December 28, 2018

The NBA sent out a memo to teams reminding them of the league's "anti-tampering rule," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the letter, the league said, "employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual relationships is prohibited," reports Wojnarowski.

The league also reportedly reminded teams in the letter that "any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention."

The memo's release comes almost one week after it was reported that the NBA front offices were upset at perceived tampering from LeBron James and the Lakers. James told ESPN earlier this month that it would be "incredible" to play with the Pelicans' Anthony Davis.

The Lakers star addressed the accusations last week after the Lakers' 112–104 defeat over the Pelicans.

"They can’t control me at all," James told reporters. "And I play by the rules."

Davis and James reportedly met up for a postgame dinner in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has previously been fined for tampering. The NBA fined the Lakers $500,000 in August 2017 for communication between general manager Rob Pelinka and Paul George’s agent. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 in February for his comments praising Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)