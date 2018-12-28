The NBA sent out a memo to teams reminding them of the league's "anti-tampering rule," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the letter, the league said, "employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual relationships is prohibited," reports Wojnarowski.

The league also reportedly reminded teams in the letter that "any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention."

Memo: "This principle is particularly important in today's media environment, where any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention. Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season..." https://t.co/m1VVWmnCUX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2018

The memo's release comes almost one week after it was reported that the NBA front offices were upset at perceived tampering from LeBron James and the Lakers. James told ESPN earlier this month that it would be "incredible" to play with the Pelicans' Anthony Davis.

The Lakers star addressed the accusations last week after the Lakers' 112–104 defeat over the Pelicans.

"They can’t control me at all," James told reporters. "And I play by the rules."

Davis and James reportedly met up for a postgame dinner in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has previously been fined for tampering. The NBA fined the Lakers $500,000 in August 2017 for communication between general manager Rob Pelinka and Paul George’s agent. Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 in February for his comments praising Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.