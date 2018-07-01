With NBA free agency under way, the new deals are coming in fast and furious. The Crossover is here to analyze every move and grade the deal.

2018 NBA Free Agency: Grading Every Deal

• Chris Paul to the Rockets (4 years, $160M). The Rockets were in a tough spot with Paul. When he played last season, he was one of the best players in the league. The issue was availability. In addition to missing the two most important games of the postseason, Paul missed 24 contests during the regular season. CP3 will turn 34 next May—does it really make sense to sign him for four more seasons with his injury history? MORE | Grade: B-

• Paul George to the Thunder (4 years, $137M). The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to sign free agent star Paul George to a four-year, $137 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Or, more accurately: George, after years of mutual flirtation with the Lakers, has chosen to re-sign in Oklahoma City on a long-term deal without so much as meeting with Los Angeles. MORE | Grade: A+