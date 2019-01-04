LeBron James will miss the team's upcoming two-game road trip as he recovers from a groin injury, the Lakers announced on Friday.

James has been out of Los Angeles' lineup since hurting his groin against the Warriors on Christmas Day. The four-time MVP will be re-evaluated in one week, per the team.

LeBron James out at least another week, per Lakers pic.twitter.com/AEdaMqSs1E — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 4, 2019

The four-game absence since Christmas is rare for James. He played in all 82 games for Cleveland in 2017-18 and suited up in each of the Lakers first 34 contests this season. Los Angeles has struggled without its superstar by going 1–3 with losses to the Kings, Clippers and Thunder. The Lakers face the Knicks at home on Friday night before road matchups with the Timberwolves and Mavericks.

James is averaging 27.3 points per game in 2018-19 and shooting 51.8% from the field. The Lakers enter Friday night 21–17, eighth in the Western Conference.