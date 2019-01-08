Kevin Durant On Knicks Rumors: 'I Have No Clue Where That Stuff Comes From'

The nine-time NBA All-Star will be one of the league's most coveted free agents this offseason.

By Emily Caron
January 08, 2019

Golden State small forward Kevin Durant, a nine-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion with the Warriors, will hit the free agency market this summer.

The coveted wing will be courted by teams across the country. His impending free agency is already making headlines and stirring up some team drama– but the one question everyone seems to keep asking is: Could KD really play for the Knicks?

Stefan Bondy from the New York Daily News asked Durant straight up if the Knicks are a team he might consider.

"I have no clue where that stuff comes from," Durant responded. "I just focus on playing ball every single day. I can't control what people say about me or what they say about my future or what I should do but I just try to come to work every single day and life will figure itself out from here." 

SHARP, GOLLIVER: The Case for Kevin Durant to Join the Lakers

Knicks fans have been courting Durant since the beginning of the season. Some fans posted a billboard depicting Durant in a Knicks jersey near Madison Square Garden before New York's matchup against the Golden State Warriors in October.

The billboard, which faced the main entrance of the Garden, shows Durant standing alongside Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. It reads "Can you make NY sports great again" and includes Durant's social media handle @easymoneysniper and the hashtag #KDNY2019.

Durant, 30, is averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game through 40 games this season for the 26–14 Warriors.

