Report: NBA to Review Cavaliers' Signing and Release of Patrick McCaw at Warriors' Request

The Warriors have reportedly asked the NBA to investigate the Cavaliers' quick signing and release of McCaw.

By Jenna West
January 08, 2019

The NBA will review the Cleveland Cavaliers' signing and release of forward Patrick McCaw at the request of the Golden State Warriors, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

McCaw, a restricted free agent, signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet with the Cavaliers on Dec. 28. The deal was non-guaranteed, and the Warriors declined to match the offer sheet.

However, McCaw played in only three games with the Cavaliers, averaging 1.7 points in 17.7 minutes, before Cleveland released him Sunday. Monday marked the deadline for non-guaranteed deals to become guaranteed, meaning McCaw becomes an unrestricted free agent after he clears waivers.

The Warriors, who weren't interested in McCaw and allowed him to stretch his free agency into the start of the season, now want the league to look into Cleveland's actions.

Golden State selected McCaw in the second round in 2016. The UNLV product averaged four points per game each of the last two years before suffering a back injury that ended his sophomore season in April.

