Report: Cavs Offer Warriors Restricted Free Agent Patrick McCaw Two-Year, $6 Million Deal

McCaw has played 128 games with Golden State since being drafted in 2016. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 28, 2018

Warriors restricted free agent Patrick McCaw signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet with the Cavaliers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is reportedly non-guaranteed. 

The Warriors can match McCaw's offer sheet, but the third-year forward "has clearly indicated that he no longer wants to play for Warriors," per Wojnarowski. The Warriors can waive McCaw by Jan. 7 if they don't wish to match Cleveland's offer. 

Golden State selected McCaw in the second round in 2016. He became a staple off the bench in 2016-17 and 2017-18 as a versatile wing at 6'7". The UNLV product averaged four points per game each of the last two years before suffering a back injury that ended his sophomore season in April.

The Warriors are second in the West at 23–13 following their loss to the Blazers on Thursday. Golden State faces Damian Lillard and Co. again on Saturday, with tip-off slated for the Moda Center in Portland slated for 10 p.m. ET

 

