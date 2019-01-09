Thunder center Nerlens Noel was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced announced.

During the third quarter of Tuesday night's loss to the Timberwolves, Noel was stretched off the court after being elbowed in the face by Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins as Noel attempted to defend Wiggins's dunk attempt.

Noel lost consciousness after he fell to the ground and hit his head. He was held overnight at OU Hospital.

Noel has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. No timetable has been determined for the fifth-year center's recovery.