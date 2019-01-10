Lakers forward LeBron James (2,779,812) and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,670,806) continue to lead their respective conferences in the second return of NBA All-Star Game voting. However, there's been some shakeup on the leaderboard behind them.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (2,381,901) remains third in overall voting. Behind him, Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic (2,220,077) has overtaken Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2,094,158), Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2,092,806) and Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (1,986,840) to move all the way into fourth overall.

Thunder forward Paul George (1,859,216) is now third among Western Conference frontcourt vote-getters, catapulting ahead of the Warriors' Kevin Durant (1,717,968) and the Pelicans' Anthony Davis (1,564,347).

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (206,290) has joined the Eastern Conference's frontcourt members, replacing Pistons center Andre Drummond. Heat guard Goran Dragic (191,541) was listed on the East's backcourt, replacing the Wizards' John Wall, who is out for the season after undergoing heel surgery.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the game. Current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25% of the vote. Voting will conclude on Jan. 21.

The two team captains will draft rosters from the players voted as starters and reserves, picking players regardless of conference affiliation.

The 68th All-Star game will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.