In the Rockets game against the Grizzlies on Monday, Houston star James Harden scored 30-plus points for the 17th consecutive game.

The last player with a longer streak was Wilt Chamberlain, who went 20 consecutive games with 30-plus points in 1964.

Elgin Baylor is the only other player in NBA history with 17 consecutive games or more of 30-plus points.

With the point total, Harden passed Kobe Bryant's record for the most consecutive 30-point games since the NBA/ABA merger.

Harden finished the first half with 36 points, which is the most first-half points in Houston franchise history.

The 29-year-old Harden is averaging 34.2 points, 8.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.

The game comes amid a report from ESPN that Clint Capela is expected to miss four to six weeks with an injury to his right thumb.

The Rockets (24–18) sit in sixth place in the West.