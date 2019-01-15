As the NBA nears its halfway point of the 82-game schedule and teams look forward to the All-Star break, those that are in the playoff hunt will potentially look to bolster their roster, while other teams might look for take on expiring contracts in order to get ready for the 2019 free agency period.

This year, the trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and while no major trades have been made yet, expect the market to heat up over the next month.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Mavericks are escalating discussions to find a trade for point guard Dennis Smith Jr. The Suns and Magic are in ongoing talks with the Mavs for Smith Jr. who has sat out three games with a sore back. Dallas are also looking for deals for guard veteran Wes Matthews, who is in the final year of his deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• That Smith report was shot down by Phoenix radio station at least from the Suns perspective who said that the Suns have no interest in Smith. (John Gambadoro, Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Pistons are now in the Smith, Jr sweepstakes, along with other rumored teams. (Mitch Lawrence, SiriusXM NBA Radio) ‏

• The Philadelphia Sixers have not inquired about Hawks guard Jeremy Lin, despite previous reports. (Paul Hudrick, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Bulls’ front office are still looking to trade Robin Lopez before the trade deadline. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)