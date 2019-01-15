NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Seeking Deal For Dennis Smith, Jr.

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
January 15, 2019

As the NBA nears its halfway point of the 82-game schedule and teams look forward to the All-Star break, those that are in the playoff hunt will potentially look to bolster their roster, while other teams might look for take on expiring contracts in order to get ready for the 2019 free agency period.

This year, the trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and while no major trades have been made yet, expect the market to heat up over the next month.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Mavericks are escalating discussions to find a trade for point guard Dennis Smith Jr. The Suns and Magic are in ongoing talks with the Mavs for Smith Jr. who has sat out three games with a sore back. Dallas are also looking for deals for guard veteran Wes Matthews, who is in the final year of his deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• That Smith report was shot down by Phoenix radio station at least from the Suns perspective who said that the Suns have no interest in Smith. (John Gambadoro, Arizona Sports 98.7)

• The Pistons are now in the Smith, Jr sweepstakes, along with other rumored teams. (Mitch Lawrence, SiriusXM NBA Radio) ‏

• The Philadelphia Sixers have not inquired about Hawks guard Jeremy Lin, despite previous reports. (Paul Hudrick, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• The Bulls’ front office are still looking to trade Robin Lopez before the trade deadline. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)