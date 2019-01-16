Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will miss the team's upcoming two-game road trip while rehabbing a srrained groin injury, ESPN.com reports.

James will not accompany the team for national televised games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

After the short road trip, the Lakers again are in the national spotlight for Monday's Martin Luther Day, Jr. Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

James is expected to have the injury re-evaluated on Wednesday, but his status for the Golden State game has yet to be determined.

James has missed the last 11 games, and the Lakers have gone 4–7 in his absence.

Los Angeles sits at 24–21, good for 8th place in the Western Conference after Tuesday night's 107-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.