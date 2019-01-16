LeBron James Out Next Two Games With Groin Injury

LeBron to miss road games at OKC and Houston as he continues to rehab groin injury.

By Scooby Axson
January 16, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will miss the team's upcoming two-game road trip while rehabbing a srrained groin injury, ESPN.com reports.

James will not accompany the team for national televised games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

After the short road trip, the Lakers again are in the national spotlight for Monday's Martin Luther Day, Jr. Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

James is expected to have the injury re-evaluated on Wednesday, but his status for the Golden State game has yet to be determined.

James has missed the last 11 games, and the Lakers have gone 4–7 in his absence.

Los Angeles sits at 24–21, good for 8th place in the Western Conference after Tuesday night's 107-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message