Report: Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich 'Unsure' if He'll Return in 2019-20

Popovich is in the last year of a five-year contract extension signed in 2014. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 17, 2019

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich "remains undecided" about returning to San Antonio next season, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. Popovich is currently in the last season of a five-year contract extension signed in 2014.

Popovich will turn 70 in late January. He will become the fourth coach in NBA history to coach past his 70th birthday, per Elias. The five-time NBA champion will reportedly coach U.S.A Basketball in 2019 and 2020, but when asked to assess his NBA plans past this season, Popovich told Stein, "I don't know the answer."

Popovich will leave San Antonio on his own terms, according to Stein. San Antonio team president R.C. Buford said the future Hall of Famer will "coach as long as he wants to coach."

The Spurs underwent significant change this summer. San Antonio traded Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in July and veteran point guard Tony Parker signed with the Hornets . Manu Ginobili retired in August.

Popovich has kept San Antonio afloat despite the turnover. The Spurs enter Thursday night sixth in the West at 26–20. Popovich is third on the all-time wins list with 1223 career victories.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message