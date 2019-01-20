Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will return to the team on Tuesday vs. the Clippers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Smith has been out of Dallas's lineup since Jan. 9.

Sources: After Dallas head coach Rick Calisle and guard Dennis Smith Jr. spoke on a call, Smith will report to the Mavericks on Tuesday and play against the Clippers. Carlisle and Smith had productive conversations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2019

Smith was not with the Mavericks on their two-game road trip last week, declared out with an illness. His absence with the team coincided with reports that Dallas was shopping him as a potential trade chip.

The North Carolina State product spoke with Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle over the weekend, and the pair had "productive conversations" per Charania.

Smith is averaging 12.6 points per game in his second NBA season, a dip in scoring from his rookie year. Smith was named to the NBA All-Rookie team in 2017–18.