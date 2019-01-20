Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will be out four-to-six weeks with a sprained left ankle, the team confirmed. Ball exited Los Angeles' loss to Houston in the third quarter on Saturday night.

Uh oh. Lonzo Ball has to be carried off the floor after hurting his left ankle



pic.twitter.com/Y8EJA1woKX — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) January 20, 2019

The second-year guard is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2018-19. Ball is shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.9% from three.

Los Angeles has been hit with the injury bug in recent weeks. LeBron James has been out of the Lakers lineup since injuring his groin against the Warriors on Christmas Day. A date for his return has not been set.

The Lakers sit ninth in the West at 25–22. They will face the Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.