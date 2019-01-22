The Memphis Grizzlies will be listening to trade offers on veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, this is the first time Memphis is preparing to weigh deals involving the team's cornerstone stars.

The Grizzlies got off to a hot start to the season, going 12–5 during the opening stretch before falling to 19–28 past the midway point of the season. Memphis is currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference.

In 46 games for the Grizzlies this season, Gasol is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The former Defensive Player of the Year is shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from beyond the arc and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Conley is averaging 19.8 points per game and is shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.

Both Gasol and Conley met with owner Robert Pera in Memphis, but neither expressed desire to be traded.

Gasol can become a free agent this summer by opting out of the final year on his $25.5 million contract for 2019-2020. Conley can be terminated from his contract early in 2020-2021 and would receive $22.4 million of his $34.5 salary guaranteed.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.