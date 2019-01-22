Luka Doncic earned his first career ejection Saturday after kicking the ball into the stands in the Mavericks' 111-99 loss to the Pacers.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced Doncic is being fined $10,000 for his action.

With three minutes left in the third quarter of the game, Doncic kicked the bouncing ball into the air and subsequently the crowd after the referees blew the whistle for a timeout. It was Doncic's second technical foul of the game.

After the game, Doncic explained to reporters that he was not upset at the moment he kicked the ball, but "was just trying to play soccer" and juggle the ball with his feet. He also said he didn't know he could get ejected for his action.

Tech for kicking ball was deseved, @luka7doncic says, but the kick itself was meant in fun.

The star rookie is averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season. On Monday, he earned his first career triple double by getting 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 116-106 loss to the Bucks.