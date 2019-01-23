Pacers' Victor Oladipo Stretchered Off Floor After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury vs. Raptors

Oladipo suffered the injury during the second quarter of the game.

By Kaelen Jones
January 23, 2019

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was stretchered away after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Oladipo took a tumble just under the basket as he attempted to intercept a crosscourt pass intended for Toronto forward Pascal Siakam. The incident occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Oladipo was tended to on the floor and surrounded by teammates before he was removed from the game.

Oladipo entered the game leading Indiana in points per game, averaging 19.2. He came into Wednesday second on the team in assists per contest with 5.6.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message