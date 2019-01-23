Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was stretchered away after suffering an apparent knee injury against the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Oladipo took a tumble just under the basket as he attempted to intercept a crosscourt pass intended for Toronto forward Pascal Siakam. The incident occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo, with arms in the air to acknowledge the @Pacers fans, is stretchered off the court. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/F6EVsZcsId — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo was tended to on the floor and surrounded by teammates before he was removed from the game.

Oladipo entered the game leading Indiana in points per game, averaging 19.2. He came into Wednesday second on the team in assists per contest with 5.6.