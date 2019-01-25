Mike D'Antoni Expects Chris Paul to Return on Sunday After Hamstring Injury

Houston has gone 11–5 in Paul's absence. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 25, 2019

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he expects point guard Chris Paul to return to Houston's lineup on Sunday after a five-week absence. Paul has been out since Dec. 22 as he nurses a hamstring injury. The nine-time All-Star is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors but is unlikely to play, according to D'Antoni 

"If it was a playoff game tonight, [Paul] might go. But, why not be extra careful and get him back Sunday," D'Antoni told reporters on Friday. "The biggest boost is he can take minutes off people. When you put a Hall of Fame point guard back in your lineup, it's going to help." 

Paul is averaging a career-worst 15.6 points per game in 2018-19. He is shooting 41.5% from the field – also the worst mark of his career – and 35.3% from three. Houston went 16–10 with Paul in the lineup prior to his injury. 

The Rockets have succeeded in Paul's absence. Houston is 11–5 without its star point guard, now fifth in the West at 27–20. 

Houston's recent hot streak can largely be attributed to James Harden's scoring tear over the last two weeks. The 2017-18 MVP is averaging 45.3 points per game in January, including a 61-point effort against the Knicks on Wednesday.

The Rockets will host Toronto on Friday night. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.  

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message