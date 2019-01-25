Warriors Take Photo With Former President Barack Obama While in Washington D.C.

The Golden State Warriors saw a few politicians while in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 25, 2019

The Warriors were in Washington D.C. on Thursday, and prior to picking up a 126-118 win over the Wizards, they paid a visit to former President Barack Obama.

The team previously visited with Obama while he was the acting president after they won the 2015 NBA title.

During last season, the team declined to visit the White House to see Donald Trump and instead took a trip to meet with local children.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, Stephen Curry arranged the visit with Obama, but the goal was to keep it private. 

After the game, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met with the team and told Draymond Green she had bought his jersey before.

With Thursday's victory, the Warriors moved to 34-14 and increased their lead in the Western Conference to two games.

