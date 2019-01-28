Sources: Anthony Davis Was Steered Away From Agent Rich Paul Before Signing With Him

Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis was reportedly steered away from his agent Rich Paul before signing with him. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 28, 2019

Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis was reportedly steered away from his agent Rich Paul before signing with him last fall, reports Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix in a new story.

Davis requested a trade away from the franchise on Monday. 

According to Mannix, several people in the organization tried to steer Davis away from Paul, who is LeBron James's agent. Paul has steered his clients toward teams that James, who now plays for the Lakers, is on. Those in the Pelicans organization knew Davis's days in New Orleans were numbered. Whether they expected it in late January remains unclear.

Coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Monday that Davis will not sit out and plans on playing out the rest of the season with New Orleans despite the trade request. Gentry said Davis showed up at the team facility and worked out Monday.

The 25-year-old Davis reportedly does not intend on signing a supermax contract extension worth $240 million with New Orleans when his contract expires this offseason. He signed a five-year, $127 million extension in 2015. 

New Orleans is 22–28 and 13th in the Western Conference standings. The team next plays the Rockets on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

Davis was drafted first overall in the 2012 NBA draft by New Orleans. This season, he is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The center has missed the past four games with a finger injury.

