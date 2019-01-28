Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis Plans on Playing out the Rest of the Season

Alvin Gentry told reporters Monday that Davis arrived to the team's facility and got a workout in.

By Kaelen Jones
January 28, 2019

All-Star center Anthony Davis will not sit out and plans on playing out the rest of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans despite requesting a trade away from the franchise, head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Monday.

Davis reportedly does not intend on signing a contract extension with New Orleans when his contract expires this offseason. However, Davis will not hold out until his trade request is acknowledged. Gentry said he showed up at the team facility Monday morning and worked out.

"He's under contract. He's professional," Gentry said, per NOLA.com's Anthony Lopez. "... He's made it clear he wants to play."

NADKARNI: Is Anthony Davis Trying to Force His Way to the Lakers?

Davis reportedly had conversations with teammates prior to making his decision. New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday said Davis informed him "a couple days ago."

Gentry suggested that Davis's trade request would not be a distraction while still on the Pelicans' roster.

"I don't know why it's going to be a distraction," he said. "Everybody knows. The guys know it's part of the buisness."

CROSSOVER STAFF: Five Anthony Davis Trades the Pelicans Should Consider

Davis, who signed a five-year, $127 million extension in 2015, is eligible to sign a supermax deal worth $240 million with New Orleans this summer.

The Pelicans are currently 22–28 and 13th in the Western Conference standings. They next play the Rockets on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message