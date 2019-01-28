All-Star center Anthony Davis will not sit out and plans on playing out the rest of the season with the New Orleans Pelicans despite requesting a trade away from the franchise, head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Monday.

Davis reportedly does not intend on signing a contract extension with New Orleans when his contract expires this offseason. However, Davis will not hold out until his trade request is acknowledged. Gentry said he showed up at the team facility Monday morning and worked out.

"He's under contract. He's professional," Gentry said, per NOLA.com's Anthony Lopez. "... He's made it clear he wants to play."

Davis reportedly had conversations with teammates prior to making his decision. New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday said Davis informed him "a couple days ago."

Gentry suggested that Davis's trade request would not be a distraction while still on the Pelicans' roster.

"I don't know why it's going to be a distraction," he said. "Everybody knows. The guys know it's part of the buisness."

Davis, who signed a five-year, $127 million extension in 2015, is eligible to sign a supermax deal worth $240 million with New Orleans this summer.

The Pelicans are currently 22–28 and 13th in the Western Conference standings. They next play the Rockets on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.