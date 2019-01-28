Report: Pelicans' Anthony Davis Not Keen on Celtics Amid Trade Rumors

Boston has been considered a potential destination for Anthony Davis for a long time now.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 28, 2019

Anthony Davis has told the Pelicans that he won't sign an extension this summer and would prefer to be traded. Rumors continue to swirl regarding Davis' future and one of the teams that has long been speculated as a potential destination for him might not have as strong a shot as many initially thought.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports "Boston is not a top target" for the five-time All-Star. He adds that there is a "growing belief of uncertainty" that Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving won't re-sign with the team this offseason.

Boston cannot trade for Davis while Irving is still on the roster as no team can trade for two players on Designated Player Rookie Scale Extensions. However, many expect the Celtics to make an offer for Davis, if he remains with the Pelicans past the Feb. 7 trade deadline and into the offseason when Irving become a free agent and Boston can bring Davis in by trade.

Haynes also reports the Lakers and Knicks are preparing to make offers to the Pelicans for Davis.

The No. 1 pick from the 2012 draft has missed the last four games with a left index finger injury. For the season, he's averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals on the season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message