Anthony Davis has told the Pelicans that he won't sign an extension this summer and would prefer to be traded. Rumors continue to swirl regarding Davis' future and one of the teams that has long been speculated as a potential destination for him might not have as strong a shot as many initially thought.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports "Boston is not a top target" for the five-time All-Star. He adds that there is a "growing belief of uncertainty" that Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving won't re-sign with the team this offseason.

Boston cannot trade for Davis while Irving is still on the roster as no team can trade for two players on Designated Player Rookie Scale Extensions. However, many expect the Celtics to make an offer for Davis, if he remains with the Pelicans past the Feb. 7 trade deadline and into the offseason when Irving become a free agent and Boston can bring Davis in by trade.

Haynes also reports the Lakers and Knicks are preparing to make offers to the Pelicans for Davis.

The No. 1 pick from the 2012 draft has missed the last four games with a left index finger injury. For the season, he's averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals on the season.