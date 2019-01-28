There is "growing belief of uncertainty" surrounding whether All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Boston Celtics this upcoming offseason, according to Yahoo Sports.

Irving, who was traded to Boston from the Cavaliers during the 2017 offseason, is currently in his second season with the Celtics.

The 26-year-old had previously stated publicly that he intended to re-sign with Boston once his current deal expires at the end of the 2018-19 season. During a Celtics Fan Fest in October, Irving addressed the crowd by stating, "If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here." This was after he had already told ESPN's Rachel Nichols that he couldn't envision himself playing elsewhere during an interview in late September.

However, since then, Irving has dealt with the burden of being a veteran presence on Boston's young and inexperienced squad. Following a loss to Orlando, he chastised teammates. The five-time All-Star later told media that he even called former teammate LeBron James to counsel him for advice on leadership, while apologizing for his own immaturity during their tenure together.

Irving, 26, would make the Celtics a viable option for the Pelicans to trade All-Star center Anthony Davis. However, the only way Boston could acquire Davis is by directly swapping Irving due to the "Derrick Rose Rule." According to Yahoo, Boston is not considered a top target to acquire Davis due to uncertainty over Irving's future.