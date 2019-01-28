Kevin Durant Downplays AD Trade Request: 'It's Not Like the President Shutting Down the Government'

Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday.

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

Kevin Durant downplayed Anthony Davis' trade request from the Pelicans on Monday while speaking with the media before to Golden State's matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

"It's definitely a topic of conversation. All NBA news is," Durant said. "I mean it's not that serious. So it's like, why not talk about it? So AD wanting to play basketball somewhere else, it's not like the president shutting down the government, it's just basketball."

Durant has received a significant share of criticism for his move from Oklahoma City to Golden State in the summer of 2016. He has won two championships in two seasons with the Warriors. Durant won the Finals MVP in both 2017 and 2018. 

Golden State has not shied away from criticizing President Trump in recent years. The Warriors didn't visit the White House following each of their last two titles. They met with President Obama in Feb. 2016 to celebrate the first championship of the Steph Curry era. Most recently, they posed in a photo with Obama on a trip to Washington, D.C.

