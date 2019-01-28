The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away and one of the best players in the league has asked to go on the trading block.

Although there is no guarantee the Pelicans trade Anthony Davis before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, it does seem likely that he will be dealt before the start of next season. So from now until he does get relocated, there will be constant speculation about who lands the All-NBA talent.

Although Davis's future will likely dominate the discussion as the deadline nears, there are plenty of other players who could play a major role in the postseason picture if they are moved.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Knicks have explored trading Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract to open up cap space and have looked into trading basically everyone on the roster besides Kristaps Prozingis, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Lakers will likely need to start trade negotiations for Anthony Davis by offering Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Carmelo Anthony just wants "to be happy" with his next team and the Bulls are planning to trade or waive him by the deadline. (ESPN.com)

• Anthony Davis has told the Pelicans he won't re-sign and would like to be traded to a contender. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• LeBron James himself does not want Luke Walton removed as the Lakers coach, but people in his camp would prefer a change. (Jackie McMullan, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks are putting guard Trey Burke on the trade block and the Lakers, Nets and Warriors could potentially have interest. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• Thon Maker has informed the Bucks he would like to be traded so he could go to a team where he'll get more playing time. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are looking to add another star next to LeBron James, even if it means parting ways with players like Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma or Brandon Ingram. Los Angeles could pursue three-point shooters with expiring deals. (Bill Oram, The Athletic)

• The Knicks are actively seeking trades for either Tim Hardaway Jr. or swingman Courtney Lee. Center Enes Kanter is also on the trading block. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The NBA grants the Washington Wizards an $8.6M Disabled Player Exception for loss of guard John Wall. The Wizards have until March 11 to use the exception. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)