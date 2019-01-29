Pelicans center Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the NBA "for violating a collectively bargained rule prohibiting players or their representative from making public trade demands."

The fine comes a day after Davis' agent Rich Paul said the star requested a trade away from the franchise on Monday. The NBA called Paul's statements "an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans."

Davis was reportedly steered away from Paul before signing with him last fall.

MAHONEY: Anthony Davis Deserves the Lakers’ Best Trade Offer

The 25-year-old Davis reportedly does not intend on signing a supermax contract extension worth $240 million with New Orleans when his contract expires this offseason. He signed a five-year, $127 million extension in 2015.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

CROSSOVER STAFF: Five Anthony Davis Trades the Pelicans Should Consider

New Orleans is 22–28 and 13th in the Western Conference standings.