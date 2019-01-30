New York Knicks center Enes Kanter claims to know which free agent All-Star will be signing with the team this summer.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's SI Now, Kanter said he has inside information regarding who the Knicks will be adding to the roster in July, but that he couldn't give away any of that information.

"I actually do have an idea [of who will sign], but I cannot really tell," Kanter said. "It's a secret, but it's going to blow people's minds when he signs. I can't give no hint because I'll get burned big time."

Kanter added that believed the free agent addition would help bolster the team's chances at winning an NBA championship sooner rather than later.

"Be patient," Kanter said he'd tell Knicks fans. "Be patient with the organization, be patient with the coaches and players because they are trying really hard to get there. I'll just say, if they land a good free agent in the summer and they get a good draft pick, I'll say in five to seven years they'll definitely get that ring."

The Knicks are currently 10–39 on the year, ranked last in the Eastern Conference. Kanter, 26, is averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season but has not played in New York's last four games.