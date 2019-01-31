NBA Twitter Has a Meltdown to Knicks Trading Kristaps Porzingis

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are going to play together and NBA Twitter is excited.

By Kaelen Jones
January 31, 2019

It's happening.

The Knicks reportedly are finalizing a deal that would trade forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks in exchange for a slew of expiring contracts. Online, NBA Twitter reacted accordingly as the trade news began to unfold.

It was initially reported that Porzingis would like to be moved away from the Knicks and his teammate, Enes Kanter, reacted using emojis. About 30 minutes later, when the deal was reported that Porzingis was being jettisoned to Dallas, he had a different reaction. 

Other players also tweeted out their reactions.

Initially, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski accidentally tweeted that New York would be acquiring Porzingis, providing a moment of hilarity.

Then, as New York's haul became public, many questioned what was happening. While some expressed condolences for Knicks' fans.

Some credited the Mavs for making the move...

Others trolled the ownership...

But then most came to the realization that Porzingis will be paired with rookie sensation Luka Doncic. And that is something just about everyone in NBA Twitter is excited for.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 3. Perhaps Wednesday's news was just the start.

