It's happening.

The Knicks reportedly are finalizing a deal that would trade forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks in exchange for a slew of expiring contracts. Online, NBA Twitter reacted accordingly as the trade news began to unfold.

It was initially reported that Porzingis would like to be moved away from the Knicks and his teammate, Enes Kanter, reacted using emojis. About 30 minutes later, when the deal was reported that Porzingis was being jettisoned to Dallas, he had a different reaction.

🦄 ♥️ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 31, 2019

🗽 ♥️ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 31, 2019

😱🤯 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 31, 2019

🤔👀 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 31, 2019

Other players also tweeted out their reactions.

Here come the fireworks ! Lol — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 31, 2019

Lololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 31, 2019

Prob a good time to turn on notifications and leave do not disturb mode 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 31, 2019

Knicks gotta know KD and Kyrie are coming to do this right? https://t.co/26ZEKVFBVu — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 31, 2019

Initially, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski accidentally tweeted that New York would be acquiring Porzingis, providing a moment of hilarity.

hell yeah i love that guy pic.twitter.com/eAkpC7f4mF — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) January 31, 2019

Then, as New York's haul became public, many questioned what was happening. While some expressed condolences for Knicks' fans.

I feel bad for Knicks Twitter but this is tremendous content — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 31, 2019

why are the knicks — katiebakes (@katiebakes) January 31, 2019

Wow. Maybe they could go get someone like Porzingis. https://t.co/BRHf76xmda — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 31, 2019

The Knicks could have double max space and the No. 1 pick this summer. They could have two stars and Zion. Or ... they could have nothing. This is a big risk. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 31, 2019

tfw u scream DENNIS SMITH JR?!!!????!!??!???? in Soulja Boy’s voice completely unironically — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) January 31, 2019

The Knicks just spontaneously traded the face of the franchise for 25 cents on the dollar and the social media team is tweeting out "Ronaldo"(???) Blackman highlights. I'm dying. — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) January 31, 2019

Here’s the thing: I’m as low as Porzingis as any basketball person you’re going to find and I *STILL* think this was insane — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 31, 2019

Here’s a thought: don’t sign Tim Hardaway to begin with and you’d have two max slots plus room to re-sign Porzingis. What’s the use of hitting on a draft puck like that if you trade him for Dennis Smith. Hug a Knicks fan — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) January 31, 2019

Some credited the Mavs for making the move...

This is the best Shark Tank deal @mcuban has ever made — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 31, 2019

Others trolled the ownership...

Damn I was really hoping for this trade instead pic.twitter.com/ec3cBMCsVR — James Ballow (@lowballj) January 31, 2019

New game show: Who Wants James Dolan’s Money? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 31, 2019

But then most came to the realization that Porzingis will be paired with rookie sensation Luka Doncic. And that is something just about everyone in NBA Twitter is excited for.

Doncic and Porzingis. Dallas is gonna be relevant again. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 31, 2019

The NBA is thrilled the Knicks are relevant again. NBA TV ratings cratering this year with no bankable star in the East. Enter KD (and a friend) https://t.co/rYjm1YtOGJ — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 31, 2019

The thought of having to watch Kristaps Porzingis spend the prime of his career alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas is quite possiblly the biggest gut punch imaginable for Knicks fans that have already endured far too many gut punches — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 31, 2019

LUKA DONCIC AND KRISTAPS PORZINGIS.



I can get behind that. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 31, 2019

Text from an Eastern Conference star: "I had just read that [Kristaps Porzingis] asked for a trade and then 2 minutes later, he's traded. This is crazy! Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis! That's going to be a fun duo to watch!" — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 31, 2019

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 3. Perhaps Wednesday's news was just the start.