Report: Magic Johnson Presents Anthony Davis Trades to Pelicans GM, Has No Plans for Bidding War

Johnson reportedly made Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma available in a potential Davis deal. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 31, 2019

Lakers general manager Magic Johnson presented "five different trade scenarios" to Pelicans GM Dell Demps in pursuit of Anthony Davis on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner. Johnson reportedly dangled Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in trade talks. 

Johnson indicated to Demps that he wants a deal done by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, per Turner. Los Angeles reportedly wants to beat out Boston in the hunt for New Orleans' five-time All-Star. The Celtics cannot acquire Davis until July 1 due to the Collective Bargaining Agreement's "Rose Rule." 

Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans on Jan. 28. The Lakers are his "preferred destination," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The Kentucky product is averaging a career-high 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in 2018-19. New Orleans is 23–29, 13th in the West. 

