Lakers general manager Magic Johnson presented "five different trade scenarios" to Pelicans GM Dell Demps in pursuit of Anthony Davis on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner. Johnson reportedly dangled Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in trade talks.

Lakers president Magic Johnson and the Lakers then presented five different trade scenarios to Demps on Wednesday and are waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Sources: Lakers let Demps know one of trade scenarios would include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Johnson indicated to Demps that he wants a deal done by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, per Turner. Los Angeles reportedly wants to beat out Boston in the hunt for New Orleans' five-time All-Star. The Celtics cannot acquire Davis until July 1 due to the Collective Bargaining Agreement's "Rose Rule."

Lakers want to get deal done and have no plans on trying to outbid Celtics during the summer because Lakers will then pursue other free agents besides AD. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans on Jan. 28. The Lakers are his "preferred destination," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kentucky product is averaging a career-high 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in 2018-19. New Orleans is 23–29, 13th in the West.