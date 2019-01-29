NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans To Listen To Anthony Davis Trade Offers

Stay up to date on the latest news and rumors from around The Association.

By Scooby Axson
January 29, 2019

Approaching the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the news around the NBA is getting more interesing especially after the report that Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans and have requested a trade.

Davis had his representatives that he has no intention of a signing a potentially $240 million supermax contract extension, and it is not a lock that he will be dealt before the deadline .

Other teams don't seem to have the assets to trade for the Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers are in the forefront of teams that could potentially swing a deal for the five-time NBA All-Star.

Davis is the headliner of this trading season, but there are other players who have expiring contract and others that could be on the move.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Pelicans plan to listen to offers on Anthony Davis but won't make a deal before the NBA trade deadline unless they're offered an overwhelming package for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Raptors are expected to make trade offers for Davis ahead of the deadline. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Kings do not have interest in the Grizzlies center Marc Gasol at this time. (James Ham, NBC Bay Area)

• The Knicks have explored trading Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract to open up cap space and have looked into trading basically everyone on the roster besides Kristaps Prozingis, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

•Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic and guard E’Twaun Moore have also been made available in trades. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Lakers will likely need to start trade negotiations for Anthony Davis by offering Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Carmelo Anthony just wants "to be happy" with his next team and the Bulls are planning to trade or waive him by the deadline. (ESPN.com)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message