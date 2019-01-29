Approaching the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the news around the NBA is getting more interesing especially after the report that Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans and have requested a trade.

Davis had his representatives that he has no intention of a signing a potentially $240 million supermax contract extension, and it is not a lock that he will be dealt before the deadline .

Other teams don't seem to have the assets to trade for the Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers are in the forefront of teams that could potentially swing a deal for the five-time NBA All-Star.

Davis is the headliner of this trading season, but there are other players who have expiring contract and others that could be on the move.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• The Pelicans plan to listen to offers on Anthony Davis but won't make a deal before the NBA trade deadline unless they're offered an overwhelming package for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Raptors are expected to make trade offers for Davis ahead of the deadline. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Kings do not have interest in the Grizzlies center Marc Gasol at this time. (James Ham, NBC Bay Area)

• The Knicks have explored trading Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract to open up cap space and have looked into trading basically everyone on the roster besides Kristaps Prozingis, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

•Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic and guard E’Twaun Moore have also been made available in trades. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Lakers will likely need to start trade negotiations for Anthony Davis by offering Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Carmelo Anthony just wants "to be happy" with his next team and the Bulls are planning to trade or waive him by the deadline. (ESPN.com)