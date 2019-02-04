Report: Pelicans Rejected Knicks' Original Trade Offer for Anthony Davis

The offer was reportedly centered around moving Kristaps Porzingis.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 04, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans recently rejected the New York Knicks' trade offer for Anthony Davis that centered around Kristaps Porzingis, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Knicks tried to offer Porzingis before ultimately trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr. The Pelicans will likely not be interested in trading with the Knicks due to New York's lack of assets.

However, New Orleans could be interested in the Knicks' lottery pick, if New York lands the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft lottery.

The Knicks are currently on a short list of teams with whom Davis would be interested in joining long-term. Davis, who requested a trade a week ago, can't become a free agent until July of 2020. He informed the Pelicans that he wouldn't sign a five-year, $239M super max contract.

The Lakers, Clippers and Bucks are also teams Davis is interested in joining.

