The Los Angeles Lakers are backing away from trade conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans over All-Star Anthony Davis, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner reports Lakers president Magic Johnson notified New Orleans general manager Dell Demps on Tuesday that Los Angeles had made its best offer and was unwilling to add more. The Pelicans reportedly asked the Lakers to add in more draft picks to their offer after Los Angeles already reportedly offered two first rounders in addition to Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports the Lakers are willing to engage with New Orleans, if a counter offer is provided, but they will not continue to bid against themselves. Turner reports Los Angeles is willing to continue talks in the offseason if the Pelicans want to, but the Lakers' offer will be less than the one they most recently proposed.

The Pelicans are reportedly seeking to get back six to eight draft picks.

The Lakers are also reportedly unyielding on the idea of avoiding a bidding war for Davis. The Boston Celtics are viewed by most to be the main competitor to the Lakers for Davis, but they cannot trade for Davis until the offseason as long as they have Kyrie Irving.