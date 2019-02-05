NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Want 4 First and Second Round Picks For Anthony Davis

Get the latest news, updates and rumors from around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2019

The trade deadline is just two days away and while there have been some stunners, such as Kristaps Porzingis being traded to the Mavericks, expect more fireworks to occur before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

Porzingis' frustration with the New York Knicks was reported and within hours he was shipped off to Dallas and teams are looking to load up on cap friendly deals, but using those assets to go after one of the coveted free agents this summer.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the biggest wild card out there as he wants out of New Orleans with the Lakers being the biggest suitors. The Lakers have made their initial contact with the Pelicans, but reportedly New Orleans has been "underwhelmed" by those first offers.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league below.

• To even consider a deal with the Lakers for Anthony Davis, the Pelicans want at least four first-round and second-round picks to start with. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Lakers reportedly offered the Pelicans a new trade featuring Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley, along with two first-round picks, in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill. The Lakers are awaiting New Orleans' response. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Conversations between the Lakers and Pelicans have been one-sided, with New Orleans not making any proposal or counter proposal for Davis. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com)

• Celtics GM Danny Ainge encouraged the Pelicans to wait until July to trade Anthony Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Jabari Parker could be a possibility for the Lakers, with a package likely centered around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being traded to the Chicago Bulls (Brian Windhorst, ESPN.com)

• The Boston Celtics are not making Kyrie Irving available for any trades. Irving could become a free agent this summer. (Steve Bulpett, Boston Herald)

