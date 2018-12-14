After signing with Chicago to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason, Jabari Parker is now going to be out of the Bulls' regular rotation, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

With second-year forward Lauri Markkanen back in the starting lineup from an elbow injury that sidelined him to start the season, and coach Fred Hoiberg getting replaced by Jim Boylen at the start of last week, the Bulls are going through some serious changes.

Parker, the No. 2 pick from the 2014 draft and a Chicago native, appears to have drawn the short straw even though Boylen has praised the former Duke standout for his performance playing both forward positions, although Parker would prefer to play power forward, which Markkanen also plays.

Entering Thursday, Parker had played 28 games and started 17 of them. He was averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while playing 31 minutes a game. In Thursday's 97-91 loss against the Magic, Parker went scoreless in four first-half minutes. He did not enter the game in the second half.

The Bulls have a team-option for the second year of Parker's deal, and there's a chance he could ask for a buyout depending on how the season continues and whether or not he's moved at the trade deadline, according to Andrews.