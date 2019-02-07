Report: Knicks Releasing Enes Kanter After NBA Trade Deadline

Kanter has averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in 26 minutes this season.

By Jenna West
February 07, 2019

The New York Knicks have released center Enes Kanter after the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported around the time of the deadline that Kanter and the Knicks were working on a separation that was expected to be finished on Thursday.

Kanter has previously vocalized his displeasure with reduced playing time. This season, he has averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

Despite the Knicks shopping Kanter on the trade market, he was hard to move due to his contract. Kanter earns $18.6 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Knicks made headlines last week when they traded star Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee. New York received second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal, as well as two future first-round draft picks.

The Knicks acquired Kanter in September 2017 in a deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

